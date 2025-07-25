Aldhissla’s Substack

Aldhissla’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
4d

Don't worry, vaccination is now 100% safe and effective, so sayeth the new monsters of medicine.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Dorothy N.'s avatar
Dorothy N.
4d

Thanks! There's much in your post that I haven't come across before and it's greatly appreciated.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Aldhissla
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Aldhissla
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture