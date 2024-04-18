Tuberculosis is claimed to be caused by an infectious microbe, as indicated by the CDC:

“Tuberculosis (TB) is caused by a bacterium called Mycobacterium tuberculosis.”

However, a curious fact is that the bacterium can be found in normal healthy people in most instances.

The tuberculosis bacterium is found much more often in healthy people than sick people.

According to Wikipedia, 90% of people who are found to have the bacterium are healthy, without any symptoms.

“About 90% of those infected with M. tuberculosis have asymptomatic, latent TB infections.”

In 2018, the World Health Organization reported that 1/3 of the worlds population were walking around unaffected with the bacterium in their bodies.

“About one-third of the world’s population has latent TB, which means people have been infected by TB bacteria but are not (yet) ill with disease and cannot transmit the disease.”

How can something so ubiquitous and ever-present be the causative agent of the symptoms associated with the disease?

Control experiments falsify animal experiments.

Robert Koch’s experiments involved the inoculation of cultured bacteria into laboratory animals, with the purpose of trying to establish a causal relationship between the microbe and the disease.

However, these experiments have been refuted by controls showing that the experimental methods themselves produce the effect.

In his 1884 paper on tuberculosis, Dr. H. F. Formad outlines numerous studies demonstrating that animals react equally upon the inoculation of innocuous substances and irritants — no ‘pathogen’ required.

“Koch has not proved that his bacillus is the only agency at work in the production of tuberculosis. Although he undoubtedly inoculated the pure bacillus, he ignored the specific reaction of the soil; and it is the latter which I hold plays. The most important role in determining the formation of tubercle. In introducing the bacillus into the animal organism, another factor—the injury inflicted, and its effects upon the living cells of the body—must be taken into consideration. In some animals all the tissues of the body react equally upon the introduction of irritants; in others only some one of the tissues responds, such as the serous membranes. This surely demonstrates the specific action of the soil. I must again call attention to the fact that in making his experiments, Koch injected the bacilli into any part indiscriminately in scrofulous animals, while in non-scrofulous animals (dogs, rats, cats) he injected them only into the peritoneum or the anterior chamber of the eye, where, we know from experience and from repeated experiments, any irritant of sufficient intensity may create tuberculosis.”

Dr. Formad performed his own experiments demonstrating that tuberculosis could be induced by substances other than tubercular, administered the same way.

“But at the same time, after repeating under various modifications the well known control experiments, I found that, beyond doubt, even true tuberculosis could be induced by substances other than tubercular, and that failures to induce tuberculosis with tuberculous materials were in certain animals nearly as common as successful inoculations with innocuous substances.”

These results are reinforced by numerous studies, as described in the paper: