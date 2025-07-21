After his tuberculin disaster in the early 1890s, Robert Koch looked for new fields of research. To make up for his failures in Europe and restore his prestige as a renowned scientist, Koch took to the study of tropical disease in Africa.

“His fame in public had been established through uncovering aetiologies, and an attempt to transform this into a therapeutic research program on common infections failed spectacularly in 1891 when Koch’s tuberculin failed as a cure for tuberculosis. As a consequence, he gave his studies some new directions during the 1890s and took to the study of tropical infectious disease.”

Sleeping sickness was afflicting native populations. Koch believed the disease was caused by parasites, and thus, he established concentration camps for the sick individuals. Inside these camps the patients were to be isolated and treated, if necessary against their will. Koch’s team carried out tests using injections of arsenic to treat the disease.

“Based on this understanding Koch planned serial examinations and the establishment of what he called “Konzentrationslager” (concentration camps) for those infected with sleeping sickness on German colonial territory. Inside these camps the patients were to be isolated and treated, if necessary against their will.”

Koch in Africa.

He viewed the indigenous patients in Africa like economic commodities or livestock. As Koch spelled it out, the value of the campaign would not be the healing of individuals, but the maintenance of the population’s workforce as a whole.

“By giving priority to the fight against the epidemic instead of a therapy of individual patients, Koch brought his veterinary experience to bear, which moreover combined swiftly with the racist ideological background of ‘koloniale Menschenökonomie’, of treating indigenous patients in Africa like economic commodities or livestock and having double ethical standards for them and patients in Germany. As Koch spelled it out, the value of the campaign would not be the healing of individuals, but the maintenance of the population’s workforce as a whole.”

The colonised became the field of experimentation, reduced to their social and economic value. The arsenical drug Atoxyl was used in full dose, despite knowing that it caused poisoning, blindness, and even death. In order to continue experimenting, Koch sent out a colonical police to arrest and bring people to the concentration camps.

“His biopolitical interventions through science engendered othering, deprived human beings of their agency, as the body of the colonised became the field of experimentation, reduced to its social and economic value. As he was there, his team carried out tests using Atoxyl to treat sleeping sickness among the native population. Atoxyl, however, was used in its full dose, despite knowing that it caused poisoning, blindness, and even death. As the indigenous people returned to the villages in light of the health improvements, colonial police was sent out to arrest and bring them back to concentration camps to continue the medical experiments. His idea was to isolate them from the villages to lower infection rates – but also to continue experimenting, with all the necessary force to sustain the workforce.”

Koch and his team used African patients as guinea pigs to ascertain the efficiency of remedies.

Thousands of Africans became the objects of dangerous therapeutical and pharmacological research. Koch accepted the pain and agony of countless of patients, even to the point of death.

“Koch accepted the pain and agony of thousands of patients, even to the point of death, say his critics, including the Haitian-American historian of science Edna Bonhomme.”

Patients suffered pain, blindness, and death.

“Conditions in this camp were bad, and Koch began injecting patients with an arsenic-containing drug, called Atoxyl. When it didn’t work, Koch raised the dose. Patients suffered intense pain, blindness — and every 10th person died.”

Robert Koch’s campaign in Africa was a fiasco. He was not able to find an cure for sleeping sickness—instead the unwanted side effects of the painful injections were clearly proven.

“Koch’s sleeping sickness expedition can hardly be called a success. A chemotherapy with lasting effectivity was not found; instead the toxicity of the ‘tested’ substances, in other words of the unwanted side effects of the painful injections were clearly proven.”