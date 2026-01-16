Over the past two centuries, mortality rates have declined substantially in many societies. These changes are frequently attributed to advances in medical science. Although such advances have played an important role in reducing suffering and preventing death in specific contexts, their overall contribution to mortality decline has often been overstated. Historical and epidemiological evidence reveals that the most significant reductions in mortality occurred prior to the introduction of medical measures.

A 2016 publication entitled Explanations for 20th Century Tuberculosis Decline: How the Public Gets It Wrong highlights a striking gap between public perception and historical reality. While most people believed that medical treatments were the main cause of the decline in tuberculosis mortality, the historical record shows that most of the reduction occurred before medical interventions were available, driven instead by improved living conditions. In the early 1900s, tuberculosis was the second leading cause of death in the United States.

“The public’s perception that medical procedures played the predominant role in reducing tuberculosis mortality is strongly contradicted by the historical record (see Figure 1). The decline in tuberculosis mortality in the developed world has resulted mostly from improved living conditions and not because of modern medicine.”

Tuberculosis mortality declined steadily and almost linearly since the mid 1800s, independent of medical interventions. No significant shift occurred due to scientific discoveries or public health campaigns.

Thomas McKeown was a British physician, epidemiologist, and historian of medicine. Drawing largely on demographic data from England and Wales, he argued that medical measures played a limited role in the historical decline of mortality rates, as noted by a 2002 publication.

“The McKeown Thesis states that the enormous increase in population and dramatic improvements in health that humans have experienced over the past 2 centuries owe more to changes in broad economic and social conditions than to specific medical advances or public health initiatives.”

In his 1979 book The Role of Medicine, McKeown contends that medical interventions were not a significant contributor to the dramatic improvements in health and longevity over the past three centuries, which he attributes primarily to improvements in nutrition, environment and behavior. The introduction of the book reads as follows:

“In analyzing the factors that have improved health and increased longevity over the last three centuries, Thomas McKeown contends that nutritional, environmental, and behavioral changes have been and will continue to be more important than specific medical measures, particularly clinical or “curative” interventions.”

Building on Thomas McKeown’s earlier research, epidemiologists John McKinlay and Sonja McKinlay concluded in their 1977 study, The Questionable Contribution of Medical Measures to the Decline of Mortality in the United States in the Twentieth Century, that medical treatments and preventive measures played only a minor role in the substantial decline in mortality since 1900.

“In general, medical measures (both chemotherapeutic and prophylactic) appear to have contributed little to the overall decline in mortality in the United States since about 1900—having in many instances been introduced several decades after a marked decline had already set in and having no detectable influence in most instances.”

The majority of mortality decline took place prior to substantial growth in medical spending , reinforcing the conclusion that broad social and environmental improvements had a greater impact on population health than medical care.

Within the 20th century, average life expectancy in industrial countries increased from approximately 45 to 75 years, an improvement often assumed to be largely the result of advances in the content and distribution of medical care. However, by relying on the purported efficacy and harm of medical interventions, a 1994 publication entitled Improving Health: Measuring Effects of Medical Care concluded that only about five of the 30 years gained in life expectancy since 1900 can be attributed to medicine.

“Within this century, average life expectancy has increased from approximately 45 to 75 years for citizens of industrial countries, an improvement assumed by many to be largely the result of advances in the content and distribution of medical care. This assumption has been called into question by a number of observers. … In order to identify the separate contribution of medical care, we have chosen to estimate the contributions of individual medical interventions to life expectancy … All told, then, Tables 1 and 2 illustrate an estimated current gain in life expectancy of about five years.”

“The usual explanation offered for this changed trend in infectious diseases has been the forward march of medicine in prophylaxis and therapy; but, from a study of the literature, it is evident that these changes in incidence and mortality have been neither synchronous with nor proportionate to such measures.“ — Archives of Pediatrics, 1951

Most of the increase in life expectancy during the 19th and 20th centuries resulted from reductions in infant mortality. While mortality fell across all age groups, the greatest gains were among children under one year, who were increasingly spared from poverty-related illnesses such as diarrhea. A 2000 study published in Pediatrics concluded that nearly 90% of the decline in childhood infectious disease mortality in the United States occurred before 1940, when few antibiotics and vaccines were available. This evidence underscores that improvements in living conditions—not medical interventions—were the primary drivers of the pronounced rise in life expectancy.

“Once again, nearly 90% of the decline in infectious disease mortality among US children occurred before 1940, when few antibiotics or vaccines were available.”