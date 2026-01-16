Aldhissla’s Substack

Aldhissla’s Substack

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
The Researcher's avatar
The Researcher
Jan 16Edited

Excellent summary. Unfortunately, it’s increasingly difficult to convey these facts about the uselessness (and harm) of chemotherapy, prescription drugs and vaccines to the masses who still believe the propaganda conveyed by “health departments”.

Iatrogenesis remains the number one cause of death, surpassing death tolls from all “wars” combined.

https://www.ourcivilisation.com/medicine/usamed/deaths.htm

Reply
Share
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
Jan 16

Really strong compilation of the McKeown thesis and its supporting data. The tuberculosis chart is particularly telling bc it shows the decline starting way before any medical interventions, which undercuts the narrative most people carry around. What stands out is how prophylactic measures get lumped in with therapeutic ones when evaluating impact, but the timing makes it clear nither drove the initial declines. I remember reading about sanitation infrastructure in London during the same period and how death rates from waterborne diseases plummeted just from separating sewage from drinking water.

Reply
Share
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Aldhissla · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture