The Risks of Newborn Screening
Heel prick harms.
Newborn dried blood spot screening is performed within the first few days of life. A few drops of blood are collected from the baby’s heel onto a filter paper card and analyzed to identify infants with certain genetic, metabolic, and endocrine disorders.
The first thing to note is that the specificity of the newborn screening test is low. As a result, many healthy infants initially receive abnormal (positive) results but are later found, after confirmatory testing, not to have the suspected disorder. There may be as many as 100 unaffected infants with false-positive results for every affected infant identified, as reported in a 2001 publication.
“For NBS, most of those with an initial positive screening test are found to be healthy after additional testing, a false-positive screen. The positive predictive values for many newborn screening tests is generally between 1% and 10%, so there may be 10–100 unaffected infants with false-positive results for every affected infant identified.”
Overdiagnosis occurs when a medical test identifies an abnormality that does not provide benefit to the patient. Unlike misdiagnosis, overdiagnosis involves an accurate finding—a true-positive result—but one that does not improve the patient’s health outcomes. This is discussed in the 2014 article Overdiagnosis: How Our Compulsion for Diagnosis May Be Harming Children in the journal Pediatrics.
“Overdiagnosis is defined as the identification of an abnormality where detection will not benefit the patient. Unlike misdiagnosis, the finding is accurate; the condition detected may be precisely the condition that was meant to be detected (a true-positive). The notion that an accurate diagnosis could be anything but beneficial runs counter to the conventional wisdom that the more that is known about a patient, the better. Unfortunately, not only do overdiagnosed patients fail to benefit from their diagnosis, they may also be harmed.”
As the authors note, conversations between patients and healthcare providers often emphasize potential benefits, while potential harms receive less attention. Yet a single test can give rise to a cascade of follow-up procedures and interventions, many of which have the potential to harm.
“Medical tests are more accessible, rapid, and frequently consumed than ever before. Discussions between patients and providers tend to focus on the potential benefits of testing, with less regard for potential harms. Yet a single test can give rise to a cascade of events, many of which have the potential to harm.”
Physically, unnecessary tests and interventions can cause direct harm.
“The physical effects of testing and interventions motivated by overdiagnoses are the most visible harms of unnecessary detection of an abnormality.”
Psychological effects are common consequences of overdiagnosis.
“Subtle but potentially common byproducts of overdiagnosis are psychological effects, because all diagnoses, whether beneficial to the patient or not, change the perception of the child for the child, his or her caregivers, and society.”
An example of overdiagnosis can be seen in newborn screening for an enzyme deficiency termed MCADD, which can identify infants who may never develop symptoms. Many these infants have biochemical abnormalities that may never cause harm, yet they can undergo repeated testing, dietary changes, and medical monitoring without any clinical benefit. As the authors note:
“A portion of newborns identified by newborn screening may never experience symptoms of their enzymatic defect. Studies have identified affected but completely asymptomatic older siblings of screening-identified newborns, and some mutations identified by newborn screening have acylcarnitine profiles that normalize over time.”
When newborns began to be screened for this enzyme deficiency in Denmark, screening detected approximately four times more cases than expected based on clinical presentations. A substantial portion of these newly identified infants may remain asymptomatic. This was reported in the article MCAD Deficiency in Denmark.
“In Denmark we have screened 519,350 newborns for MCADD by MS/MS and identified 58 affected babies. The diagnosis of MCADD was confirmed in all 58 newborns by mutation analysis. This gives an incidence of MCADD detected by newborn screening in Denmark of 1/8954. In sharp contrast to this we found that the incidence of clinically presenting MCADD in Denmark in the 10 year period preceding introduction of MS/MS-based screening was only 1 in 39,691. This means that four times more newborns with MCADD are detected by screening than what is expected based on the number of children presenting clinically in an unscreened population … We conclude that MCADD is much more frequent than expected, has a reduced penetrance.”
This example illustrates how newborn screening can label infants who are unlikely to become sick, yet still subject them to medical follow-up, dietary changes, and monitoring. Although the test is purportedly accurate, many of these infants gain no benefit from the diagnosis, highlighting how screening can contribute to overdiagnosis.
A 2016 publication in the Maternal and Child Health Journal evaluated the harms associated with newborn screening.
Positive Laboratory Results Associated with Unaffected Infants (Clinical “False Positives”)
Positive screening results for an unaffected infant (“false positive”) or screening for condition with a long interval between a positive screening result and confirmatory diagnostic testing may induce considerable short-term parental anxiety [32– 36]. Potential psychosocial or nonphysical harms include “the possibility for stigmatization, unnecessary anxiety, adverse impacts on parent and family relationships, and other ethical, legal, and social implications” [2]. Newborn hearing screening and other point-of-care testing paradigms may be especially prone to false positive results [37]. To date, falsely identifying unaffected infants due to positive screening results may have been the most commonly identified harm to families from newborn screening. The etiology of falsely identifying unaffected infants is inherent in the trade-off between laboratory cutoffs for screening sensitivity (needing to approach 100 %) and specificity. The impact of false identification unfolds with the need to verify laboratory results from newborns who are later determined to be trait carriers, born to affected mothers, or have clinical factors such as acute illness, prematurity, hyperalimentation, or transfusion. Although there is anecdotal evidence of parental concerns following positive screening results from unaffected infants, evidence of long-term harm is generally lacking [32]. Harms to the newborn screening system from frequent false identification may also arise, such as provider laxity about prompt re-testing and referral for infants, inclusive of those later determined to have true positive results [38], and burdens on public health and clinical staff [39].
Potential Harms Associated with Diagnostic or Prognostic Procedures
Physical Pain or Medical Risk Associated with Diagnostic Evaluation
Harm may arise from diagnostic processes that require invasive medical procedures (e.g. skin biopsies), or risky procedures such as anesthesia or radiation exposure due to diagnostic procedures (e.g. CT scans). Diagnostic processes that are performed on an affected infant or child prior to treatment would not generally be included as an incremental harm because the affected infant would be expected to be subjected to these (and other) tests with clinical presentation. The differential harm from screening would arise for infants with false positive screens who would not normally have undergone the testing, or for whom clinically indicated diagnostic testing would be at an older age when, in some cases, testing would be less onerous or risky.
Psychosocial Harm from Diagnostic or Prognostic Uncertainty
Newborn screening identifies infants at risk for a particular condition, with the expectation that diagnostic evaluation will be confirmed or ruled out. However, family anxiety may arise through diagnostic uncertainty when a standard clinical evaluation requires signs or symptoms typically observed in an infant or child who has had more disease progression (e.g. Krabbe disease) [40]. Uncertainty can arise due to broad phenotypic expression, poor genotype–phenotype correlation with a spectrum of disease manifestations, or delayed age of onset. Harms associated with uncertainty also include the possibility of abandoning the true diagnosis to follow other disorders, in addition to psychological harm to the child as well as to their family. Such harms could stem from requirement for monitoring for disease manifestations (e.g. Krabbe disease) [40], anxiety, reproductive issues for parents, and decisions pertaining to treatment, health care utilization, insurance, location, and infant– parent bonding [41–44]. Family anxiety may also arise from diagnostic or prognostic uncertainty when a decision needs to be made about particularly risky treatment (e.g. hematopoietic stem cell transplantation). These uncertainties may be short-lived or may persist and require long-term monitoring. A similar range of harms may arise from the medical futility of disorders for which no treatment currently exists if diagnosis were derived from incidental findings of screening [45].
Potential Harms Associated with Treatment
Physical Pain or Medical Risk Associated with Treatment
Standard care for an affected infant would not generally be included as differential harm associated with screening because treatment of an affected infant would be expected. Treatment of infants diagnosed by screening could occur earlier than for children diagnosed clinically. Although earlier treatment may be more effective, younger children may be more vulnerable to treatment-associated harms. The potential adverse events or complications associated with a standard treatment should be included as a potential harm within our framework if the treatment is also likely to be offered to (1) test positive but clinically unaffected infants; (2) affected infants whose disease phenotype renders treatment as less effective or who might not require treatment; (3) younger children who may have greater vulnerability to adverse effects of treatment; or (4) children for whom risks from treatment would otherwise be substantially delayed due to later onset disease manifestation. In these scenarios, treatment harms could result if screening leads to medically risky treatment for children who would otherwise not have undergone those treatments, which is more likely for conditions with a broad spectrum of disease intensity, poor genotype–phenotype correlation, or variable age of onset. Substantial harms may occur if treatment is painful, medically risky or even life-threatening, such as hematopoietic stem cell transplantation or other major biologic therapy, or medications with narrow therapeutic windows or serious adverse effects.
Psychosocial Harm from Treatment Decisions
Harm may include family distress related to adverse disease outcomes if declining treatment (e.g., family refuses presymptomatic therapy because of their perceived risk of treatment), or if treatment is delayed or is not available despite disease progression (e.g., no matched donor for stem cell transplantation, expensive or complex treatment is not available in the local community).
So doctors are negligent and evil, got it