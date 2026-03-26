Newborn dried blood spot screening is performed within the first few days of life. A few drops of blood are collected from the baby’s heel onto a filter paper card and analyzed to identify infants with certain genetic, metabolic, and endocrine disorders.

The first thing to note is that the specificity of the newborn screening test is low. As a result, many healthy infants initially receive abnormal (positive) results but are later found, after confirmatory testing, not to have the suspected disorder. There may be as many as 100 unaffected infants with false-positive results for every affected infant identified, as reported in a 2001 publication.

“For NBS, most of those with an initial positive screening test are found to be healthy after additional testing, a false-positive screen. The positive predictive values for many newborn screening tests is generally between 1% and 10%, so there may be 10–100 unaffected infants with false-positive results for every affected infant identified.”

Overdiagnosis occurs when a medical test identifies an abnormality that does not provide benefit to the patient. Unlike misdiagnosis, overdiagnosis involves an accurate finding—a true-positive result—but one that does not improve the patient’s health outcomes. This is discussed in the 2014 article Overdiagnosis: How Our Compulsion for Diagnosis May Be Harming Children in the journal Pediatrics.

“Overdiagnosis is defined as the identification of an abnormality where detection will not benefit the patient. Unlike misdiagnosis, the finding is accurate; the condition detected may be precisely the condition that was meant to be detected (a true-positive). The notion that an accurate diagnosis could be anything but beneficial runs counter to the conventional wisdom that the more that is known about a patient, the better. Unfortunately, not only do overdiagnosed patients fail to benefit from their diagnosis, they may also be harmed.”

As the authors note, conversations between patients and healthcare providers often emphasize potential benefits, while potential harms receive less attention. Yet a single test can give rise to a cascade of follow-up procedures and interventions, many of which have the potential to harm.

“Medical tests are more accessible, rapid, and frequently consumed than ever before. Discussions between patients and providers tend to focus on the potential benefits of testing, with less regard for potential harms. Yet a single test can give rise to a cascade of events, many of which have the potential to harm.”

Physically, unnecessary tests and interventions can cause direct harm.

“The physical effects of testing and interventions motivated by overdiagnoses are the most visible harms of unnecessary detection of an abnormality.”

Psychological effects are common consequences of overdiagnosis.

“Subtle but potentially common byproducts of overdiagnosis are psychological effects, because all diagnoses, whether beneficial to the patient or not, change the perception of the child for the child, his or her caregivers, and society.”

An example of overdiagnosis can be seen in newborn screening for an enzyme deficiency termed MCADD, which can identify infants who may never develop symptoms. Many these infants have biochemical abnormalities that may never cause harm, yet they can undergo repeated testing, dietary changes, and medical monitoring without any clinical benefit. As the authors note:

“A portion of newborns identified by newborn screening may never experience symptoms of their enzymatic defect. Studies have identified affected but completely asymptomatic older siblings of screening-identified newborns, and some mutations identified by newborn screening have acylcarnitine profiles that normalize over time.”

When newborns began to be screened for this enzyme deficiency in Denmark, screening detected approximately four times more cases than expected based on clinical presentations. A substantial portion of these newly identified infants may remain asymptomatic. This was reported in the article MCAD Deficiency in Denmark.

“In Denmark we have screened 519,350 newborns for MCADD by MS/MS and identified 58 affected babies. The diagnosis of MCADD was confirmed in all 58 newborns by mutation analysis. This gives an incidence of MCADD detected by newborn screening in Denmark of 1/8954. In sharp contrast to this we found that the incidence of clinically presenting MCADD in Denmark in the 10 year period preceding introduction of MS/MS-based screening was only 1 in 39,691. This means that four times more newborns with MCADD are detected by screening than what is expected based on the number of children presenting clinically in an unscreened population … We conclude that MCADD is much more frequent than expected, has a reduced penetrance.”

This example illustrates how newborn screening can label infants who are unlikely to become sick, yet still subject them to medical follow-up, dietary changes, and monitoring. Although the test is purportedly accurate, many of these infants gain no benefit from the diagnosis, highlighting how screening can contribute to overdiagnosis.

A 2016 publication in the Maternal and Child Health Journal evaluated the harms associated with newborn screening.