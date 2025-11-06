Aldhissla’s Substack

Crixcyon
Nov 6

All viruses and pandemics are fake. If you are ill, it is because you have been poisoned to some extent and your body is attempting to vacate that poison it cannot naturally get rid of using everyday detox.

Anna Cordelia
Nov 6

The experiments conducted by Rosenau demonstrated there was no evidence of contagion.

The questions others are asking in this comments section regarding, "Well, why did other people who were not fighting in WWI get sick?" is valid, but assuming this means Rosenau's conclusions were wrong isn't the correct answer to that question.

Rosenau himself said simply that we don't know what was going on.

The default response to "we don't know" should be further investigation, not falling back on the original, disproved hypothesis of contagion.

I read this article and thought, wow, people really got duped during the "Spanish Flu." Then I read the comments and realized, wow, people are still being duped.

