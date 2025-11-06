The influenza pandemic at the end of World War 1 is claimed to have been a highly contagious disease.

“This flu was highly contagious and spread through cough, sneezes, talks, respiratory droplets, and transmitted through the air.”

However, during the outbreak, the government of the United States conducted a number of experiments on volunteers to determine the cause and mode of spread of influenza, all of which yielded negative results. The outcomes of these experiments were summarized in a 2010 article published in the journal Public Health Reports.

“It seemed that what was acknowledged to be one of the most contagious of communicable diseases could not be transferred under experimental conditions.”

The negative results of the transmission experiments left the medical world bewildered .

In Epidemic Influenza (1927), bacteriologist Edwin Jordan reflected that the repeated failure of transmission experiments during the Spanish flu exposed a profound contradiction between the widespread assumption of contagion and the actual experimental evidence, which failed to demonstrate it.

“The outcome of all these experiments is to show that the requirements for the transmission of influenza from man to man, such as apparently exist commonly under natural conditions, are not readily imitated experimentally.”

Although the contagion theory dominated medical thought in the early twentieth century, the transmission experiments conducted during the 1918 influenza pandemic repeatedly failed to confirm it. In fact, as noted in a 2008 article published in the Virology Journal:

“Jordan reports that all five studies failed to support sick-to-well transmission, in spite of having numerous acutely ill influenza patients, in various stages of their illness, carefully cough, spit, and breathe on a combined total of >150 well patients.”

His analysis in Epidemic Influenza thus highlighted a critical tension of the period: while public-health authorities and physicians assumed contagion as fact, the available experimental evidence could not substantiate it.

In 1920, at the end of the Spanish flu, Paul Fildes and James McIntosh reviewed the research on influenza and exposed a deep uncertainty at the core of early virology. They observed that scientists across many countries had come to accept the idea of an invisible viral cause, even though clear, physical evidence for such an agent was lacking. The concept of a “virus” allowed researchers to claim discovery without demonstrating any discrete physical entity.

“With remarkable unanimity investigators in nearly every country have described an ultramicroscopic virus as the cause of influenza. This unanimity alone carries with it considerable weight, but it must be confessed that the trivial nature of most of the papers and the obvious lack of experience in some of the investigators, compels caution in accepting the claims. This caution will be understood to be all the more desirable when it is realised that the introduction of the invisible virus concept absolves the discoverers from the necessity of producing evidence of a morphologically characteristic microbe.”

Microbiologists failed to isolate a pathogen or reproduce the disease through direct experimentation, but the assumption of a contagious etiology persisted nonetheless.

If the Spanish flu was so contagious, why were scientists unable to transmit the disease from person-to-person?

“The introduction of the invisible virus concept absolves the discoverers from the necessity of producing evidence of a morphologically characteristic microbe.” — Dr. Paul Fildes, 1920

A 1919 newspaper article pointedly questioned the validity of the germ theory in light of ongoing failures to prove its role in the Spanish flu. Despite widespread belief in pathogenic microbes, experiments conducted by Dr. John Fraser and government researchers showed unsuccessful results in their attempts to transmit alleged infectious material through voluntary exposure. The article underscored a key point; more conclusive proof of the germ theory is required than has yet been produced.

“It would seem that more conclusive proof of the germ theory is required than has yet been produced. For the benefit of humanity as well as in the interest of science the medical profession should perform experiments similar to Dr. Fraser’s and those made by the government last winter, when unsuccessful attempts were made to cause the “flu” by inoculation and voluntary exposure to contagion. If the germ theory is right, the results of such experiments will prove it. And if it is wrong, the sooner the world knows it the better.”

A 1918 newspaper article making fun of how pre-existing syndromes were reclassified as the “Spanish flu.”

On November 26, 1918, a significant experiment was conducted to test the transmissibility of influenza by replicating natural conditions.

“This experiment was designed to test the transmissibility of influenza by what is assumed to be the natural means, viz, by the expired breath and cough.”

Ten volunteers without a record of influenza during the outbreak were chosen. Nine of the volunteers had no history of an attack of influenza at any time.

“Of these 10 men none had a record of influenza during the recent epidemic; 1 (No. 43), however, had a doubtful history of a previous influenza-like attack.”

These men were taken to a hospital were 30 cases of influenza were being treated, and were exposed to 10 especially selected acute cases.

“They were taken to the naval hospital at Chelsea and in a ward in which 30 cases of influenza were being treated, were exposed to infection from 10 especially selected acute cases”

Medical science was baffled .

The volunteers engaged in close personal contact with the acutely ill influenza patients, speaking with them at the bedside and having the patients breathe and cough directly into their faces for several minutes each. The total exposure time for each volunteer ranged from 30 and 50 minutes. None of the volunteers developed any indication of illness following the exposure.

“Each volunteer took a position close to the bedside of one of the selected patients and conversed with him for two or three minutes, then the patient was directed to breathe five times and then cough five times directly into the face of the volunteer. After this was done the volunteer proceeded to the bedside of a second patient. In this manner each of the volunteers was exposed in succession to each of the 10 selected cases, the exposure to each being between three and five minutes. The total exposure for each volunteer, therefore, was between 30 and 50 minutes. Results.—None of these volunteers developed any indications of illness following this exposure.”

The full details of the experiments conducted during the Spanish influenza can be found at the link below:

https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/SERIALSET-07803_00_00-002-0854-0000

A peculiar fact is that the so-called Spanish flu was inextricably linked to the soldiers of the First World War, as noted by a 2009 publication entitled Origins of the Spanish Influenza pandemic (1918–1920) and its relation to the First World War.

“The main conclusion of the present research into the origins and beginning of the Spanish Influenza pandemic is that it appears to be inextricably linked to the soldiers who fought during the First World War.”

The disease disproportionately affected young, healthy soldiers, a pattern that directly defies the expectations of an infectious outbreak, which would predict a more random or vulnerable distribution of cases.

“The atypically high mortality among young adults during the 1918 influenza pandemic remains unexplained and continues to trouble virologists and immunologists.” — Public Library of Science, 2013

This strikingly unique soldier connection raises serious doubts about the prevailing germ theory explanation. Instead, the evidence points toward a toxicological and environmental phenomenon, relating to the Great War, as discussed in Origins of the Spanish Influenza pandemic (1918–1920) and its relation to the First World War

“The causal factors included the poor quality living conditions of the soldiers, the agglomeration, stress, fear, war gasses used for the first time in history in a massive and indiscriminate manner, life exposed to the elements, the harsh cold with especially harsh winters, such as that of 1916; rain, snow”

Chemical warfare.

Central to the extraordinary impact on troops was the large-scale introduction of numerous toxic war gasses. In a 1919 publication entitled Climate and Its Relation to Acute Respiratory Conditions, a writer postulated that the battlefield environment, saturated with chemical agents and noxious gases, was largely responsible for the influenza pandemic. He argued that influenza was not a contagious disease, but rather a consequence of exposure to environmental conditions.

“The numerous gases used on the battlefields of Europe with their highly poisonous properties, the liberation of large quantities of ground air high in carbon dioxide content due to trench digging and shell holes, the gases from decomposing bodies of men and lower animals, and those set free by the destruction of cities and munition dumps during the last four years may have combined to form a gaseous compound with highly toxic properties probably due to rearrangement of molecules by the tremendous concussion produced by high explosives.” With this idea in mind he states: “I am going to advance the theory that the condition termed influenza is in reality a non-bacterial, non-contagious disease caused by the inhalation of small amounts of depressing, highly irritating high density gas present in the atmosphere, especially at night when the air is surcharged with moisture, more particularly near the surface of the earth.” He also states: “The mode of transmission is undoubtedly through the agency of the atmosphere.”

Milton Rosenau led the human transmission experiments during the Spanish flu.

The 1918 influenza pandemic starkly reveals that the widely accepted “contagion” narrative does not withstand scrutiny. Experiments deliberately exposing healthy volunteers to the sick failed to produce illness, yet authorities clung to the idea of an invisible, unproven pathogen. The so-called pandemic’s disproportionate impact on young soldiers points decisively toward toxicological and environmental factors.