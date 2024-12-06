A reverse transcriptase is said to be an enzyme used to convert RNA to DNA, a process termed reverse transcription. Enzymes are proteins.

This in vitro phenomenon, amongst others, was claimed to prove the isolation and existence of HIV (a retrovirus) by Luc Montagnier [1] and Robert Gallo [1, 2, 3, 4] in the 1980s.

The experiments of Montagnier and Gallo were essentially the same.

The detection of reverse transcriptase activity in presumable infected tissue stimulated with a lectin called PHA was used as evidence for the existence of a virus (HIV).

However, in 1973, Gallo himself demonstrated that reverse transcriptase can be found in “PHA stimulated (but not in unstimulated) normal human blood lymphocytes.”

Reverse transcriptase was discovered in the early 1970s associated with alleged retroviruses.

But subsequent research discovered that this phenomenon was widespread, as described by virologist Harold Varmus in 1988.

“Although reverse transcription was first encountered in the retrovirus life cycle, it is hardly unique to retroviruses; it is now recognized as a widespread phenomenon in eukaryotic cells and viruses. Indeed, as much as 10% of the eukaryotic genome may be composed of products of reverse transcription.”

As early as 1971, Howard Temin, the discoverer of reverse transcriptase, reported the detection of a reverse transcriptase from uninfected rat cells and concluded that reverse transcriptase activity does not “necessarily represent oncogenic [retro] viruses.”

A year later, Temin detected a reverse transcriptase from “uninfected chicken embryos and cells in culture” and concluded; “it is tempting to assume that this activity is related to normal cell function.”

The non-specific nature of reverse trancription was plainly described by Harold Varmus in 1987, who stated that it occurs “even in the uninfected cells of yeast, insects and mammals.”

In the documentary The Emperor’s New Virus? - An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV, Nobel laureate David Baltimore states that “reverse transcription is very widespread.”

In light of the non-specifity of reverse transcriptase, how can this phenomenon be evidence of a virus?