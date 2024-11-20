The original polio vaccine was developed by Jonas Salk and was introduced in 1955.

In the mid-1950s, the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis released a film order to promote the Salk vaccine.

The film shows the questionable production of the vaccine.

1. Monkeys imported.

A 1957 article entitled Production of formalinized poliomyelitis vaccine (Salk-type) on a semi-industrial scale describes how rhesus monkeys were imported from India.

“The monkeys were Macaca mulatta imported from India, and weighed on the average 2-4 kg.”

2. The glassware were placed inside a hot steam bath in order to be sterile.

3. A mixture called "medium 199" was prepared.

A mixture containing about 68 ingredients was prepared. This included amino acids, vitamins, inorganic salts, as well as other chemicals such as phenol red.

According to the previously cited article entitled Production of formalinized poliomyelitis vaccine (Salk-type) on a semi-industrial scale, the mixture also contained antibiotics, antifungals and calf serum.

“…medium Mixture No. 199 containing 2% calf serum, 200 units/ml penicillin, 200 µg/ml dihydrostreptomycin and 50 units/ml Mycostatin.”

4. Monkeys were slaughtered and their kidneys harvested.

To create his polio vaccine, Salk had to slaughter monkeys and harvest their kidneys. The kidneys were placed into a tube and hand minced with scissors into small bits.

In his 1956 publication The story of the Salk anti-poliomyelitis vaccine, Dr. Maurice Beddow Bayly describes how countless of monkeys were slaughtered in the name of “science.”

By 1954, Jonas Salk had killed more than 15,000 monkeys.

“Some idea of the quantities of monkeys that are required in polio research can be gained from the statement, made by Dr. Salk when addressing an International Conference in Rome on the subject of poliomyelitis in 1954, that he had already at that time made use of 15,000 of them.”

5. Monkey kidneys were centrifuged with trypsin.

According to the 1957 article, the kidney tissue were washed with phosphate buffered saline, mixed with trypsin, and centrifuged.

6. Monkey kidneys were mixed with medium 199 and put on the bench.

The monkey kidney tissue were mixed with the medium 199 mixture and were placed on the bench for about a week.

7. More medium 199 is added.

Half of the culture medium were siphoned off to be replaced by fresh medium.

8. "Virus" added.

Three different “strains” of the polio “virus” were added, as outlined by an article entitled History of polio vaccination.

“The strains of virus used in the vaccine were Mahoney (type l), MEF-I (type 2) and Saukett (type 3).”

The Saukett Strain

The ‘Saukett’ polio strain was obtained by Jonas Salk himself in the 1950s by inoculating a monkey with cultured poo from a paralyzed boy. Very scientific.

“The Saukett strain was isolated in this laboratory by direct inoculation of tissue culture with a fecal specimen from a patient paralyzed in 1950.”

The Mahoney Strain

As described by Albert Sabin in 1973, the ‘Mahoney’ polio strain was “discovered” in 1941 from the feces of three healthy children.

“The Mahoney virus was isolated in 1941 by Drs Fancis and Mack from the pooled faeces of three healthy children in Cleveland.”

In Drs. Francis and Mack’s original publication, they don’t even claim to have identified a polio ‘strain.’

They took the poo of three healthy children, blended the feces with chemicals, and then injected this gruesome mixture into monkeys. Not surprisingly, some of the monkeys became ill.

The MEF1 Strain

Lastly, the MEF1 ‘strain’ was “discovered” in the early 1940s by inoculating monkeys directly into the brain with material from paralyzed military personnel, combined with material from sick monkeys.

This ‘strain’ was then “maintained” by repeatedly inoculating mice into the brain.

“The MEF1 strain of Lansing-type poliomyelitis virus was the one mainly used in this work, and finally chosen for the adaptation. This strain has been maintained by intracerebral mouse passage since its isolation in 1943 (14). The number of passages in mice is unknown, probably not more than 40.”

9. Cultures decayed.

The cultures were put on the bench for a few days to decay.

10. Microscopic examination.

The decayed solution was visually examined under a microscope to do a ‘titration test’ in order to discern how much “virus” is in the solution; hand counting particles that could have been anything.

11. Filtration using asbestos.

The solution was filtered through porcelain and then through multiple sheets of asbestos.

12. Chemicals added.

The 1957 article entitled Production of formalinized poliomyelitis vaccine (Salk-type) on a semi-industrial scale describes how additional additives such as sodium bisulfate and parabens (a known carcinogen and endocrine disruptor) were added.

“Sodium bisulfite and parabens were added…”

13. Animals inoculated.

Rabbits, monkeys, guinea pigs, and chickens were injected with the “live virus” vaccine solutions to ensure it was free of other “pathogens.”

14. Formaldehyde added to vaccine solution.

In order to “inactivate” the “virus” in the vaccine solution, formaldehyde was added, and the solution was then put on the bench for 60+ hours in a warm incubator room.

15. Additional chemicals and preservatives added.

More chemicals and preservatives were mixed into the vaccine solution.

16. Testing.

A couple tests and animal experiments were performed.

Children were then injected with this toxic concoction derived from decades of human and animal suffering.

Vaccines are witchcraft, rooted in pseudoscience predicated on insane barbarism, rife with fraud and immense hubris.