Dec 4

The HIV/AIDS scandal serves as a crucial prototype for understanding the current COVID-19 operation and other manufactured health crises. It established a blueprint for using fear, manipulated statistics, and rigged testing methods to create the perception of a pandemic where none existed.

This model has been refined and amplified with each subsequent "health emergency," reaching its apex with the COVID-19 operation. The HIV/AIDS crisis demonstrated how a "disease" could be invented and sustained through media manipulation, rigged science, and financial incentives. It set the stage for future "pandemics" by establishing the methodology of using non-diagnostic tests to generate false positives, creating the illusion of widespread infection.

As early as 1949, Congressional bills which were introduced to abolish CDC because of the remarkable decline in "infectious disease" mortalities were twice won by impressive majorities. In 1994, Red Cross officer Paul Cummings told the San Francisco Chronicle that “The CDC increasingly needed a major epidemic” to justify its existence. The invention of the "AIDS Virus", and HIV/AIDS theory was salvation for American epidemic authorities.

James Curran, the Chief of the CDC’s Sexually Transmitted Diseases unit, described the desperation among the public health corps in the early 1980s: “There was double-digit inflation, very high unemployment, a rapid military buildup and a threat to decrease all domestic programs, and this led to workforce cuts at the Public Health Service, and particularly CDC.” They were hoping for a new plague. Polio was over. There were memos going around the agency saying, ‘We need to find the new plague’; ‘We need to find something to scare the American people so they will give us more money.’”

AIDS is not related to any "pathogen" but like other diseases is a by-product of biological systems being vaporized by toxic overload and multiple stressors. In the case of AIDS Inc. in the US and Europe, which became the raison d'etre for an embattled CDC and health industry, this biological meltdown was mainly due to massive drug use- amyl nitrite aka "poppers", cocaine, amphetamines, etc. in combination with severe and prolonged malnutrition and sleep deprivation.

The story was as follows- A deadly new virus is discovered. There's no treatment or cure. It's highly contagious. Everyone is a potential victim. The world is at risk from asymptomatic super spreaders. New clusters of “cases” are reported daily.

Everyone must get tested even though the tests are fraudulent. Positive antibody tests are called "infections" and "cases" even when the patient has no symptoms. Media hysteria kicks into high gear. Billions of dollars are authorized for fast track drug and vaccine research. Presumptive diagnoses are accompanied by exaggerated death statistics and falsified death certificates.

Sound familiar?

Dec 4

Is there anything in the medical regime that isn't a hoax? I think not.

