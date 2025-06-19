Always updating.

The linked resources below each disease are listed with the best and most informative resources first.

Please let me know if you would like to see any changes or additions in the list.

Press Ctrl + F to search.

Adenovirus:

Article: https://viroliegy.com/category/adenovirus/

Alpha-gal Syndrome:

Article: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/War-on-Meat-Alpha-gal-Syndrome

Anthrax:

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/anthrax/

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/bioweapons-101-the-story-of-anthrax/

Book (PDF page 146): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/anthrax-arsenic-and-old-lace

Autoimmune Diseases:

Book (PDF page 301): What Really Makes You Ill?

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/is-immunity-a-scientific-concept/

Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BScnJiQlpSve/

Article: A closer look at ‘autoimmune diseases’

Bacteriophage:

Article: The “Virus” Model

Bird Flu / H5N1 / Avian Flu:

Books (page 213): Virus Mania

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/avian-flu/

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Taking-Away-Your-Chickens

Article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7173052/

Black Death / Plague:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren't-Taught-About-The-Plague

Article: The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Plague Contagious?

Book: New Light on the Black Death: The Cosmic Connection

Article (page 11): https://archive.org/details/epidemicsofmiddl00unse/page/10/mode/2up

Book (PDF page 114): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20160827132415/https://www.history.com/news/can-we-stop-blaming-rats-for-the-black-death

Article: https://archive.org/details/black-death-and-abrupt-earth-changes-in-the-14th-century

Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20230124193356/https://www.sott.net/article/145683-New-Light-on-the-Black-Death-The-Cosmic-Connection

Video: What Really Happened During The Dark Age's Global Climate Catastrophe?

Video: How Mike Baillie was right: links between volcanoes, ice cores, tree-rings and societal responses

Video: Peter Mungo Jupp: The Black Death & Cosmic Chaos | Thunderbolts

Book: https://academic.oup.com/ahr/article

Bovine Tuberculosis:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/TB-Cows-Lies-And-Koch-Ups

Book (PDF page 172): What Really Makes You Ill?

Video (at 14:50): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Why-Pathogens-Don%27t-Exist:d?t=890

Chestnut Blight:

Video (at 34:00): https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/qa112923:1?r=C1UswANJowFUp5gVqrn3CRoyobEsJN32&t=2040

Chicken Cholera:

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2024/05/23/the-germ-hypothesis-part-1-pasteurs-problems/

Chickenpox:

Video: Chickenpox Parties and Varicella Zoster Virus?

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/chickenpox/

Article: Chickenpox Contagion: Fact or Fiction?

Video (at 4:35): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/5-Spectacular-Fails-From-Germ-Theory:c?t=275

Video: https://rumble.com/v3zrcod-two-chickens-with-one-stone-mike-stone-and-alec-zeck-respond-to-chris-sky.html

Chlamydia:

Article (scroll down to “Chlamydia”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Cholera:

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/cholera/

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2024/06/07/the-germ-hypothesis-part-2-kochs-crisis/

Article (scroll down to “cholera”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Video (at 8:39): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/5-Spectacular-Fails-From-Germ-Theory:c?t=519

Article: https://archive.org/details/b24976714

Common Cold:

Book: Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments

Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/why-modern-medicine-cannot-cure-the-common-cold/

Coronaviruses:

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/coronaviruses/

Covid-19:

Article: https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/THE-COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY-2.pdf

Article: https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/A-FAREWELL-TO-VIROLOGY-Expert-Edition.pdf

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/sars-cov-2/

Article: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/

Articles: https://www.denisrancourt.ca/categories.php?id=1&name=covid

Videos: Part One, Part Two, Part Three

Books (page 367): Virus Mania

Dengue:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Dengue-Drop-Shot

Diphtheria:

Article: Unveiling the Germ Theory of Diphtheria

Article: https://archive.org/details/the-schick-inoculation-for-immunisation-against-diptheria/mode/1up

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/04/28/emil-von-behrings-diphtheria-tetanus-papers-1890-precursor-to-antibodies/

Images (press Ctrl + F + diphtheria): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/

Ebola:

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/ebola/

Video (at 04:50): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Bioweapon-BS:b?t=290

Article: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/12/ebola-shattering-the-lies-and-the-fakery/

Video (at 35:55): https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/April52023Webinar:e?r=CmfbLuoZhUGfSqfYhxkfRtbeShr98Z7g&t=2155

Escherichia Coli (E. Coli):

Video (at 11:12): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Health-Risks-Of-Using-Your-Cell-Phone-On-The-Toilet:1?t=673

Article (scroll down to E. Coli): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Epstein-Barr Virus / Glandular Fever:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Glandular-Fever-and-the-Fable-of-EBV

Fever:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Truth-About-Fever

Foot-and-Mouth Disease:

Article (scroll down to FMD): The “Virus” Concept

Fungi:

Book (PDF page 87): What Really Makes You Ill?

Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Mold-Fungi-Parasites

Gangrene:

Video (at 5:57): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Truth-About-Antibiotics:7?r=C1UswANJowFUp5gVqrn3CRoyobEsJN32&t=357

Gonorrhea:

Video: What We Weren’t Taught About Gonorrhea

Article (scroll down to “gonorrhea”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Hantavirus:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/hollywoods-hantavirus/

Helicobacter Pylori:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/can-you-catch-stomach-ulcers/

Article (scroll down to H. Pylori): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Hepatitis:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren%27t-Taught-About-Hepatitis

Books (page 169): Virus Mania

Book (PDF page 381): What Really Makes You Ill?

Herpes:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren%27t-Taught-About-Herpes

HIV / AIDS:

Articles (theperthgroup.com): https://web.archive.org/web/20250508134156/https://www.theperthgroup.com/

Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20250505172854/https://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf

Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20250322035318/https://www.theperthgroup.com/POPPAPERS/Yin&Yang1999.pdf

Videos: Part One, Part Two, Part Three

Documentary: House of Numbers

Documentary: The Emperors New Virus? - An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV

Books (page 101): Virus Mania

Book (PDF pages 122 & 388): What Really Makes You Ill?

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/hiv-aids/

Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sng4VgccakOP/

Human Papillomavirus (HPV):

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/HPV-Pointless-Tests-and-Toxic-Shots

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/hpv/

Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/Does-HPV-Cause-Cervical-Cancer-Webinar-from-January-15th2025:6

Books (page 261): Virus Mania

Book (PDF page 49): What Really Makes You Ill?

Ignaz Semmelweis:

Video (at 12:48): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/5-Spectacular-Fails-From-Germ-Theory:c?t=768

Influenza:

Book: Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments

Video: Secrets of Influenza

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/influenza/

Kuru:

Video: Papua New Guinea Pigs

Books (page 89): Virus Mania

Book (PDF pages 16 & 76): Inventing the AIDS Virus

Leprosy:

Book (PDF page 102): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://t.me/theundercovervirologist/4

Listeria:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/the-listeria-hysteria/

Long Covid:

Article: So Long “Covid”

Lyme:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Lyme-Disease-Lie

Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/What-About-Lyme

Article: https://drsambailey.com/the-lyme-disease-lie/

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/how-lyme-disease-was-weaponized/

Video (at 31:40): https://www.bitchute.com/video/uGbIzsEwmMue/

Article: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/lyme-disease-symptoms-causes

Mad Cow Disease / Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE):

Book (PDF): Animal Pharm

Books (page 170): Virus Mania

Book (PDF page 140): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: ANIMAL PHARM

Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/beYnrEqcC9eQ/

Article: https://www.beyondpesticides.org/assets/media/documents/infoservices/pesticidesandyou/Summer%2003/mad_cow.pdf

Malaria:

Article: The Malaria Malady

Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/webinarwithdanielroytas91124

Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/malaria:b

Book (PDF page 395): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: Malaria or mal'aria?

Article (scroll down to “malaria”): https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information

Marburg virus:

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/08/29/the-marburg-virus-precursor-to-ebola/

Measles:

Article: The Measles Hoax

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/measles/

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/themeaslesmyth

Images (press Ctrl + F + measles): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/

Article: Has the Measles (MMR) vaccine scientifically been shown to reduce measles cases or deaths?

Video: Dr Stefan Lanka Measles Virus On Trial

Meningitis:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Meningitis-Mystery

MERS:

Article: https://viroliegy.com/category/mers/

Mold:

Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Mold-Fungi-Parasites

Podcast: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1766625/11589868

Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFkIOVJpPIQ6/

Video: Is Mould The Cause Of Disease?

Monkeypox:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Monkeypox-Mania-Summit:2

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/monkeypox/

Article: https://drsambailey.com/monkeypox-mythology/

Mumps:

Article: Mumps: Infectious and Contagious?

Myxomatosis:

Book (PDF page 142): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://nourishingtraditions.com/myxomatosis/

Native Populations:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/what-killed-the-native-populations/

Book (PDF page 97): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/smallpox-dispelling-a-popular-myth/

Nipah Virus:

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2023/09/28/nipahd-in-the-bud/

Norovirus:

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/03/22/the-notorious-nov/

Parasites:

Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/webinarwithdanielroytas91124

Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Mold-Fungi-Parasites

Article: Parasites: friend or foe?

Parvo:

Article: https://rotationalmonofeeding.com/the-truth-about-parvo/

Plague of Justinian:

Video: What Really Happened During The Dark Age’s Global Climate Catastrophe?

Rabies:

Article: Pasteur’s Rabies Deception

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/rabies/

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-About-Rabies

Article: THE RABIES HOAX: Shocking Corruption - a Deep Dive into a DEADLY SCAM

Article: https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/rabies-pasteur-and-the-rabies-vaccine/

Article: Rabies

Article: Pasteur and Rabies (1890)

Article: The Rabies Delusion Revealed

Rhinovirus:

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/rhinovirus/

Rotavirus:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Pharmaceutical-Fraud-and-the-Discovery-of-Rotavirus

RSV:

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2023/01/18/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv/

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-RSV-Vaccine-Up-sell

Russian Flu:

Book (page 130): Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments

Polio:

Article: The Polio Hoax

Article: The Case Against Polio Contagion

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/polio/

Book (Chapter 10: The Mysteries of Polio): Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth

Book: The Moth in the Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio

Book (PDF page 45): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article (page 172): https://archive.org/details/sim_archives-of-pediatrics_1952-04_69_4/page/172/mode/2up

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Toxicology-vs-Virology-Rockefeller-Institute-and-the-Criminal-Polio-Fraud

Article: Polio: Rethinking the Origins of Paralysis

Salmonella:

Article (scroll down to “salmonella”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Scarlet Fever:

Article: The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Scarlet Fever Contagious?

Images (press Ctrl + F + scarlet fever): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/

Sepsis:

Video: Sepsis - Are Antibiotics Life Saving?

Sexually Transmitted Diseases:

Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/theres-no-such-thing-as-a-sexually-transmitted-disease-2-2/

Shingles:

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/shingles/

Smallpox:

Book: Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History 10th Anniversary Edition

Documentary: https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/thetruthaboutsmallpox

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/smallpox/

Article: Dispelling the Myth of Smallpox Contagion

Article: The Story of Smallpox and Vaccination

Article: Smallpox and the First Vaccine

Book (PDF page 43): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/smallpox-dispelling-a-popular-myth/

Article: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/smallpox-myths-and-the-birth-of-the-vaccine-awareness-movement

Spanish Flu / 1918 flu:

Podcast: Michael Bryant on the Spanish flu myth

Article: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/

Book (page 149: Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments

Article: The Spanish Flu Hoax

Book (PDF page 107): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/SERIALSET-07803_00_00-002-0854-0000

Article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2805838/

Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Contagion-Spanish-Flu

Streptococcus

Video: Part 1: Does Strep Actually CAUSE Illness?

Video: Part 2: How to Cure Strep without Antibiotics

Video: Part 3: Strep & Rheumatic Fever

Strep A:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/strep-a-superbug/

Article: Strep A-symptomatic

Article: A new bacterial disease? No, it's just more fearmongering

Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/more-about-strep-a-what-is-going-on/

Tuberculosis:

Article: Dissolving the Myth of Tuberculosis Contagion

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/tuberculosis/

Article: Tuberculosis

Book (PDF pages 118 & 392): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article (scroll down to “tuberculosis”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/TB-Cows-Lies-And-Koch-Ups:a

Syphilis:

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/syphilis/

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Shame-of-Syphilis

Article: The Syphilis Scam: Imitation Game

Book (PDF page 105): What Really Makes You Ill?

Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/the-real-tragedy-of-tuskegee/

Article: From the Syphilic Man to present day

Article (scroll down to “syphilis”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

SV40:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/shh-dont-mention-sv40/

Swine Flu:

Books (page 289): Virus Mania

Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/swine-flu/

Tetanus:

Article: https://x.com/sanjay_world/status/1736030687646355773

Article: Tetanus - Lockjaw

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/exclusive-content/do-i-need-a-tetanus-shot/

Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/04/28/emil-von-behrings-diphtheria-tetanus-papers-1890-precursor-to-antibodies/

Tobacco Mosaic Virus:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/tobacco-mosaic-virus-the-beginning-and-end-of-virology

Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/TMV

Video (at 01:13:03): https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/A-Farewell-to-Virology-pt-1-Final:3?t=4383

Article (scroll down to “TMV”): The “Virus” Concept

Urine Infections:

Video: Urine Infections

West Nile Virus:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/dr-faucis-west-nile-virus/

Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20200716063805/http://davidcrowe.ca/SciHealthEnv/alive-wnv.html

Whooping Cough / Pertussis:

Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/whooping-cough-and-the-vaccine-myth/

Article: Whooping Cough and Vaccines

Article: Whooping Cough and Vaccination

Article (scroll down to “pertussis”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/

Images (press Ctrl + F + whooping cough): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/

Yellow Fever:

Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-You-Need-To-Know-About-Yellow-Fever

Zika:

Article: ZIKA: Crazy Rabbit Hole Exposing a Scheme That Has NOTHING to do with VACCINES, "VIRUSES" or Big Pharma!

Article: https://theecologist.org/2016/feb/10/argentine-and-brazilian-doctors-suspect-mosquito-insecticide-cause-microcephaly

Book (PDF page 334): What Really Makes You Ill?