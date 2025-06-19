The Case Against Germ Theory
A comprehensive list featuring refutations of the infectious etiology of numerous diseases.
Always updating.
The linked resources below each disease are listed with the best and most informative resources first.
Please let me know if you would like to see any changes or additions in the list.
Press Ctrl + F to search.
Adenovirus:
Article: https://viroliegy.com/category/adenovirus/
Alpha-gal Syndrome:
Article: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/War-on-Meat-Alpha-gal-Syndrome
Anthrax:
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/anthrax/
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/bioweapons-101-the-story-of-anthrax/
Book (PDF page 146): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/anthrax-arsenic-and-old-lace
Autoimmune Diseases:
Book (PDF page 301): What Really Makes You Ill?
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/is-immunity-a-scientific-concept/
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/BScnJiQlpSve/
Article: A closer look at ‘autoimmune diseases’
Bacteriophage:
Article: The “Virus” Model
Bird Flu / H5N1 / Avian Flu:
Books (page 213): Virus Mania
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/avian-flu/
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Taking-Away-Your-Chickens
Article: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC7173052/
Black Death / Plague:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren't-Taught-About-The-Plague
Article: The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Plague Contagious?
Book: New Light on the Black Death: The Cosmic Connection
Article (page 11): https://archive.org/details/epidemicsofmiddl00unse/page/10/mode/2up
Book (PDF page 114): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20160827132415/https://www.history.com/news/can-we-stop-blaming-rats-for-the-black-death
Article: https://archive.org/details/black-death-and-abrupt-earth-changes-in-the-14th-century
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20230124193356/https://www.sott.net/article/145683-New-Light-on-the-Black-Death-The-Cosmic-Connection
Video: What Really Happened During The Dark Age's Global Climate Catastrophe?
Video: How Mike Baillie was right: links between volcanoes, ice cores, tree-rings and societal responses
Video: Peter Mungo Jupp: The Black Death & Cosmic Chaos | Thunderbolts
Book: https://academic.oup.com/ahr/article
Bovine Tuberculosis:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/TB-Cows-Lies-And-Koch-Ups
Book (PDF page 172): What Really Makes You Ill?
Video (at 14:50): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Why-Pathogens-Don%27t-Exist:d?t=890
Chestnut Blight:
Video (at 34:00): https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/qa112923:1?r=C1UswANJowFUp5gVqrn3CRoyobEsJN32&t=2040
Chicken Cholera:
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2024/05/23/the-germ-hypothesis-part-1-pasteurs-problems/
Chickenpox:
Video: Chickenpox Parties and Varicella Zoster Virus?
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/chickenpox/
Article: Chickenpox Contagion: Fact or Fiction?
Video (at 4:35): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/5-Spectacular-Fails-From-Germ-Theory:c?t=275
Video: https://rumble.com/v3zrcod-two-chickens-with-one-stone-mike-stone-and-alec-zeck-respond-to-chris-sky.html
Chlamydia:
Article (scroll down to “Chlamydia”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Cholera:
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/cholera/
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2024/06/07/the-germ-hypothesis-part-2-kochs-crisis/
Article (scroll down to “cholera”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Video (at 8:39): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/5-Spectacular-Fails-From-Germ-Theory:c?t=519
Article: https://archive.org/details/b24976714
Common Cold:
Book: Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments
Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/why-modern-medicine-cannot-cure-the-common-cold/
Coronaviruses:
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/coronaviruses/
Covid-19:
Article: https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/THE-COVID-19-FRAUD-WAR-ON-HUMANITY-2.pdf
Article: https://drsambailey.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/A-FAREWELL-TO-VIROLOGY-Expert-Edition.pdf
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/sars-cov-2/
Article: https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/fois-reveal-that-health-science-institutions-around-the-world-have-no-record-of-sars-cov-2-isolation-purification/
Articles: https://www.denisrancourt.ca/categories.php?id=1&name=covid
Videos: Part One, Part Two, Part Three
Books (page 367): Virus Mania
Dengue:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Dengue-Drop-Shot
Diphtheria:
Article: Unveiling the Germ Theory of Diphtheria
Article: https://archive.org/details/the-schick-inoculation-for-immunisation-against-diptheria/mode/1up
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/04/28/emil-von-behrings-diphtheria-tetanus-papers-1890-precursor-to-antibodies/
Images (press Ctrl + F + diphtheria): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
Ebola:
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/ebola/
Video (at 04:50): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Bioweapon-BS:b?t=290
Article: https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2022/01/12/ebola-shattering-the-lies-and-the-fakery/
Video (at 35:55): https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/April52023Webinar:e?r=CmfbLuoZhUGfSqfYhxkfRtbeShr98Z7g&t=2155
Escherichia Coli (E. Coli):
Video (at 11:12): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Health-Risks-Of-Using-Your-Cell-Phone-On-The-Toilet:1?t=673
Article (scroll down to E. Coli): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Epstein-Barr Virus / Glandular Fever:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Glandular-Fever-and-the-Fable-of-EBV
Fever:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Truth-About-Fever
Foot-and-Mouth Disease:
Article (scroll down to FMD): The “Virus” Concept
Fungi:
Book (PDF page 87): What Really Makes You Ill?
Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Mold-Fungi-Parasites
Gangrene:
Video (at 5:57): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Truth-About-Antibiotics:7?r=C1UswANJowFUp5gVqrn3CRoyobEsJN32&t=357
Gonorrhea:
Video: What We Weren’t Taught About Gonorrhea
Article (scroll down to “gonorrhea”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Hantavirus:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/hollywoods-hantavirus/
Helicobacter Pylori:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/can-you-catch-stomach-ulcers/
Article (scroll down to H. Pylori): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Hepatitis:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren%27t-Taught-About-Hepatitis
Books (page 169): Virus Mania
Book (PDF page 381): What Really Makes You Ill?
Herpes:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-We-Weren%27t-Taught-About-Herpes
HIV / AIDS:
Articles (theperthgroup.com): https://web.archive.org/web/20250508134156/https://www.theperthgroup.com/
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20250505172854/https://www.theperthgroup.com/HIV/TPGVirusLikeNoOther.pdf
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20250322035318/https://www.theperthgroup.com/POPPAPERS/Yin&Yang1999.pdf
Videos: Part One, Part Two, Part Three
Documentary: House of Numbers
Documentary: The Emperors New Virus? - An Analysis of the Evidence for the Existence of HIV
Books (page 101): Virus Mania
Book (PDF pages 122 & 388): What Really Makes You Ill?
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/hiv-aids/
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/sng4VgccakOP/
Human Papillomavirus (HPV):
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/HPV-Pointless-Tests-and-Toxic-Shots
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/hpv/
Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/Does-HPV-Cause-Cervical-Cancer-Webinar-from-January-15th2025:6
Books (page 261): Virus Mania
Book (PDF page 49): What Really Makes You Ill?
Ignaz Semmelweis:
Video (at 12:48): https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/5-Spectacular-Fails-From-Germ-Theory:c?t=768
Influenza:
Book: Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments
Video: Secrets of Influenza
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/influenza/
Kuru:
Video: Papua New Guinea Pigs
Books (page 89): Virus Mania
Book (PDF pages 16 & 76): Inventing the AIDS Virus
Leprosy:
Book (PDF page 102): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://t.me/theundercovervirologist/4
Listeria:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/the-listeria-hysteria/
Long Covid:
Article: So Long “Covid”
Lyme:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Lyme-Disease-Lie
Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/What-About-Lyme
Article: https://drsambailey.com/the-lyme-disease-lie/
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/how-lyme-disease-was-weaponized/
Video (at 31:40): https://www.bitchute.com/video/uGbIzsEwmMue/
Article: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/lyme-disease-symptoms-causes
Mad Cow Disease / Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE):
Book (PDF): Animal Pharm
Books (page 170): Virus Mania
Book (PDF page 140): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: ANIMAL PHARM
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/beYnrEqcC9eQ/
Article: https://www.beyondpesticides.org/assets/media/documents/infoservices/pesticidesandyou/Summer%2003/mad_cow.pdf
Malaria:
Article: The Malaria Malady
Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/webinarwithdanielroytas91124
Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/malaria:b
Book (PDF page 395): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: Malaria or mal'aria?
Article (scroll down to “malaria”): https://www.fluoridefreepeel.ca/do-health-authorities-have-studies-proving-that-bacteria-cause-disease-lets-find-out-via-freedom-of-information
Marburg virus:
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/08/29/the-marburg-virus-precursor-to-ebola/
Measles:
Article: The Measles Hoax
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/measles/
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/themeaslesmyth
Images (press Ctrl + F + measles): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
Article: Has the Measles (MMR) vaccine scientifically been shown to reduce measles cases or deaths?
Video: Dr Stefan Lanka Measles Virus On Trial
Meningitis:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Meningitis-Mystery
MERS:
Article: https://viroliegy.com/category/mers/
Mold:
Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Mold-Fungi-Parasites
Podcast: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1766625/11589868
Video: https://www.bitchute.com/video/bFkIOVJpPIQ6/
Video: Is Mould The Cause Of Disease?
Monkeypox:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Monkeypox-Mania-Summit:2
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/monkeypox/
Article: https://drsambailey.com/monkeypox-mythology/
Mumps:
Article: Mumps: Infectious and Contagious?
Myxomatosis:
Book (PDF page 142): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://nourishingtraditions.com/myxomatosis/
Native Populations:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/what-killed-the-native-populations/
Book (PDF page 97): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/smallpox-dispelling-a-popular-myth/
Nipah Virus:
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2023/09/28/nipahd-in-the-bud/
Norovirus:
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/03/22/the-notorious-nov/
Parasites:
Video: https://odysee.com/@Dr.TomCowan:8/webinarwithdanielroytas91124
Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Mold-Fungi-Parasites
Article: Parasites: friend or foe?
Parvo:
Article: https://rotationalmonofeeding.com/the-truth-about-parvo/
Plague of Justinian:
Video: What Really Happened During The Dark Age’s Global Climate Catastrophe?
Rabies:
Article: Pasteur’s Rabies Deception
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/rabies/
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-About-Rabies
Article: THE RABIES HOAX: Shocking Corruption - a Deep Dive into a DEADLY SCAM
Article: https://www.vaccinationinformationnetwork.com/rabies-pasteur-and-the-rabies-vaccine/
Article: Rabies
Article: Pasteur and Rabies (1890)
Article: The Rabies Delusion Revealed
Rhinovirus:
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/rhinovirus/
Rotavirus:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Pharmaceutical-Fraud-and-the-Discovery-of-Rotavirus
RSV:
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2023/01/18/respiratory-syncytial-virus-rsv/
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-RSV-Vaccine-Up-sell
Russian Flu:
Book (page 130): Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments
Polio:
Article: The Polio Hoax
Article: The Case Against Polio Contagion
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/polio/
Book (Chapter 10: The Mysteries of Polio): Turtles All The Way Down: Vaccine Science and Myth
Book: The Moth in the Iron Lung: A Biography of Polio
Book (PDF page 45): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article (page 172): https://archive.org/details/sim_archives-of-pediatrics_1952-04_69_4/page/172/mode/2up
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/Toxicology-vs-Virology-Rockefeller-Institute-and-the-Criminal-Polio-Fraud
Article: Polio: Rethinking the Origins of Paralysis
Salmonella:
Article (scroll down to “salmonella”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Scarlet Fever:
Article: The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Scarlet Fever Contagious?
Images (press Ctrl + F + scarlet fever): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
Sepsis:
Video: Sepsis - Are Antibiotics Life Saving?
Sexually Transmitted Diseases:
Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/theres-no-such-thing-as-a-sexually-transmitted-disease-2-2/
Shingles:
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/shingles/
Smallpox:
Book: Dissolving Illusions: Disease, Vaccines, and the Forgotten History 10th Anniversary Edition
Documentary: https://odysee.com/@katie.su:7/thetruthaboutsmallpox
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/smallpox/
Article: Dispelling the Myth of Smallpox Contagion
Article: The Story of Smallpox and Vaccination
Article: Smallpox and the First Vaccine
Book (PDF page 43): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/smallpox-dispelling-a-popular-myth/
Article: https://www.westonaprice.org/health-topics/smallpox-myths-and-the-birth-of-the-vaccine-awareness-movement
Spanish Flu / 1918 flu:
Podcast: Michael Bryant on the Spanish flu myth
Article: https://healthfreedomdefense.org/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/exploding-the-spanish-flu-myth/
Book (page 149: Can You Catch A Cold?: Untold History & Human Experiments
Article: The Spanish Flu Hoax
Book (PDF page 107): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://www.govinfo.gov/app/details/SERIALSET-07803_00_00-002-0854-0000
Article: https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC2805838/
Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/Contagion-Spanish-Flu
Streptococcus
Video: Part 1: Does Strep Actually CAUSE Illness?
Video: Part 2: How to Cure Strep without Antibiotics
Video: Part 3: Strep & Rheumatic Fever
Strep A:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/strep-a-superbug/
Article: Strep A-symptomatic
Article: A new bacterial disease? No, it's just more fearmongering
Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/more-about-strep-a-what-is-going-on/
Tuberculosis:
Article: Dissolving the Myth of Tuberculosis Contagion
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/tuberculosis/
Article: Tuberculosis
Book (PDF pages 118 & 392): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article (scroll down to “tuberculosis”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/TB-Cows-Lies-And-Koch-Ups:a
Syphilis:
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/syphilis/
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/The-Shame-of-Syphilis
Article: The Syphilis Scam: Imitation Game
Book (PDF page 105): What Really Makes You Ill?
Article: https://whatreallymakesyouill.com/the-real-tragedy-of-tuskegee/
Article: From the Syphilic Man to present day
Article (scroll down to “syphilis”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
SV40:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/shh-dont-mention-sv40/
Swine Flu:
Books (page 289): Virus Mania
Articles: https://viroliegy.com/category/swine-flu/
Tetanus:
Article: https://x.com/sanjay_world/status/1736030687646355773
Article: Tetanus - Lockjaw
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/exclusive-content/do-i-need-a-tetanus-shot/
Article: https://viroliegy.com/2022/04/28/emil-von-behrings-diphtheria-tetanus-papers-1890-precursor-to-antibodies/
Tobacco Mosaic Virus:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/tobacco-mosaic-virus-the-beginning-and-end-of-virology
Video: https://odysee.com/@niodagar:b/TMV
Video (at 01:13:03): https://odysee.com/@spacebusters:c9/A-Farewell-to-Virology-pt-1-Final:3?t=4383
Article (scroll down to “TMV”): The “Virus” Concept
Urine Infections:
Video: Urine Infections
West Nile Virus:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/viruses-unplugged/dr-faucis-west-nile-virus/
Article: https://web.archive.org/web/20200716063805/http://davidcrowe.ca/SciHealthEnv/alive-wnv.html
Whooping Cough / Pertussis:
Video: https://drsambailey.com/resources/videos/germ-theory/whooping-cough-and-the-vaccine-myth/
Article: Whooping Cough and Vaccines
Article: Whooping Cough and Vaccination
Article (scroll down to “pertussis”): https://viroliegy.com/2022/10/10/kochs-postulates-and-the-great-asymptomatic-escape/
Images (press Ctrl + F + whooping cough): https://dissolvingillusions.com/graphs-images/
Yellow Fever:
Video: https://odysee.com/@drsambailey:c/What-You-Need-To-Know-About-Yellow-Fever
Zika:
Article: ZIKA: Crazy Rabbit Hole Exposing a Scheme That Has NOTHING to do with VACCINES, "VIRUSES" or Big Pharma!
Article: https://theecologist.org/2016/feb/10/argentine-and-brazilian-doctors-suspect-mosquito-insecticide-cause-microcephaly
Book (PDF page 334): What Really Makes You Ill?
Holy Mackeral! Jumpin' Junipers! What an invaluable list! Thank you Adhissa.
Thanks for putting this list together.
Here is my article on the devastation of the American chestnut, blamed on a fungus, and of ash trees blamed on the emerald ash borer: https://open.substack.com/pub/coppervortex/p/invasive-species-emerald-ash-borer?r=1nnqot&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false .
Here is my article on the devastation of rabbits blamed on a 'myxoma virus', as well as how they blamed the deaths of tobacco plants on the so-called 'tobacco mosaic virus': https://open.substack.com/pub/coppervortex/p/myxoma-virus-deep-dive-as-a-specific?r=1nnqot&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false . I also have various other germ theory related articles and Notes.
Here is Sol Luckman's reference list: https://snooze2awaken.com/2021/09/27/show-me-the-virus-resources-for-putting-deluded-germ-theorists-in-their-place/comment-page-1/#comments