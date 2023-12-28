Aldhissla’s Substack

Dispelling the Myth of Smallpox Contagion
Superstition exposed
  
Aldhissla
8
Chickenpox Contagion: Fact or Fiction?
Dispelling a popular myth
  
Aldhissla
6
Mumps: Infectious and Contagious?
No "pathogen" required.
  
Aldhissla
5

June 2024

Cytopathic Effects in Uninoculated Cultures
CPE is not dependent on the addition of a host sample
  
Aldhissla
3

May 2024

The Flawed Non-Specificity of Polio Diagnostics
Diagnosis: Polio?
  
Aldhissla
11

April 2024

Refuting the Infectious Etiology of Tuberculosis
Exposing the flawed science.
  
Aldhissla
3
The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Plague Contagious?
Examining the notion of person-to-person transmission.
  
Aldhissla
19
The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Scarlet Fever Contagious?
Another one bites the dust.
  
Aldhissla
3

January 2024

The Ad Hoc Rescue: A Polio Deception
How inventive speculation became dogma.
  
Aldhissla
3
Dismantling the Fact Checker's Claims about Polio
Polio was not caused by an "infectious" agent.
  
Aldhissla
2
Reevaluating the Etiology of Poliomyelitis
Toxicology vs Virology
  
Aldhissla
2

December 2023

The Case Against Polio Contagion
The most comprehensive collection of studies and articles attesting the non-contagiousness of polio.
  
Aldhissla
20
