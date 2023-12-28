Aldhissla’s Substack
Dispelling the Myth of Smallpox Contagion
Superstition exposed
Jul 27
Aldhissla
Chickenpox Contagion: Fact or Fiction?
Dispelling a popular myth
Jul 24
Aldhissla
Mumps: Infectious and Contagious?
No "pathogen" required.
Jul 23
Aldhissla
June 2024
Cytopathic Effects in Uninoculated Cultures
CPE is not dependent on the addition of a host sample
Jun 21
Aldhissla
May 2024
The Flawed Non-Specificity of Polio Diagnostics
Diagnosis: Polio?
May 27
Aldhissla
April 2024
Refuting the Infectious Etiology of Tuberculosis
Exposing the flawed science.
Apr 18
Aldhissla
The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Plague Contagious?
Examining the notion of person-to-person transmission.
Apr 10
Aldhissla
The Infectious Myth Busted: Is Scarlet Fever Contagious?
Another one bites the dust.
Apr 6
Aldhissla
January 2024
The Ad Hoc Rescue: A Polio Deception
How inventive speculation became dogma.
Jan 15
Aldhissla
Dismantling the Fact Checker's Claims about Polio
Polio was not caused by an "infectious" agent.
Jan 7
Aldhissla
Reevaluating the Etiology of Poliomyelitis
Toxicology vs Virology
Jan 3
Aldhissla
December 2023
The Case Against Polio Contagion
The most comprehensive collection of studies and articles attesting the non-contagiousness of polio.
Dec 28, 2023
Aldhissla
